COVID-19 vaccination was linked to almost 70,000 fewer US live births in 2023
CDC data from 566 US counties, with a combined population of nearly 260 million, show that COVID-19 vaccination in 2023 was significantly linked to…
Nov 25
•
Jarle Aarstad
127
41
20
Hvor mange bossmenn er kvinner?
Ved Høgskulen på Vestlandet, min arbeidsplass, pågår nå et prosjekt, finansiert med en million skattekroner, for å «sikre bedre kjønnsbalanse i faglige…
Nov 16
•
Jarle Aarstad
13
1
1
How to navigate in the climate fog
If we are to navigate in the climate fog, there are three important questions to address, which are related to one another.
Nov 8
•
Jarle Aarstad
7
1
2
Hvordan navigere i klimatåka
Skal vi navigere i klimatåka er det tre viktige spørsmål å forholde seg til og som må ses i sammenheng.
Nov 6
•
Jarle Aarstad
21
2
2
October 2025
Å fjerndiagnostisere Trump som «psykopat og narsissist» er ikke «brudd på etiske regler for leger»
Birgit Haugen og undertegnede klaget uavhengig av hverandre inn psykiaterne Ulrik Fredrik Malts og Sigmund Karteruds til Rådet for legeetikk pga.
Oct 23
•
Jarle Aarstad
9
8
1
Persistent all-cause excess mortality in Norway, particularly among the young, merits an unbiased explanation
Paper rejected for publication in the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. Below you can read the decision letter from the Editor-in-Chief, Prof.
Oct 2
•
Jarle Aarstad
10
2
September 2025
Mange flere har dødd enn ventet de siste årene, særlig blant unge – jeg vet hvorfor
«En pågående folkehelsekrise av historiske dimensjoner».
Sep 17
•
Jarle Aarstad
15
7
5
Jarle Aarstad’s study is “one of the strongest population-level pieces of evidence we’ve seen that the COVID shots delivered net harm”
Steve Kirsch asked AI, probably ChatGPT, about my study showing that the COVID-19 vaccine killed almost 290,000 people in the US in 2022 and 2023.
Sep 11
•
Jarle Aarstad
14
1
2
The new normal: A vaccine causing far more US deaths than drug overdoses
Fortunately, US deaths from drug overdose have decreased, but deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, unfortunately, show an increasing trend.
Sep 4
•
Jarle Aarstad
6
1
1
August 2025
The COVID-19 vaccine caused almost 290,000 US deaths in 2022 and 2023
CDC data from over 3,000 US counties, with a population of about 330 million people, show that the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 caused 138,229 (95% CI…
Aug 28
•
Jarle Aarstad
40
8
9
Det er usannsynlig at COVID-19-vaksinasjon reduserte dødelighet i USA i 2021
Lav dødelighet i fylker (counties) med høy vaksinasjonsrate, og omvendt, er en korrelasjon, ikke en årsakssammenheng.
Aug 27
•
Jarle Aarstad
6
1
1
It is unlikely that COVID-19 vaccination reduced US mortality in 2021
The low 2021 mortality in high-vaccination counties, and vice versa, is a correlation, not a causal relationship.
Aug 26
•
Jarle Aarstad
5
1
