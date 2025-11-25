Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
COVID-19 vaccination was linked to almost 70,000 fewer US live births in 2023
CDC data from 566 US counties, with a combined population of nearly 260 million, show that COVID-19 vaccination in 2023 was significantly linked to…
  
Jarle Aarstad
Hvor mange bossmenn er kvinner?
Ved Høgskulen på Vestlandet, min arbeidsplass, pågår nå et prosjekt, finansiert med en million skattekroner, for å «sikre bedre kjønnsbalanse i faglige…
  
Jarle Aarstad
How to navigate in the climate fog
If we are to navigate in the climate fog, there are three important questions to address, which are related to one another.
  
Jarle Aarstad
Hvordan navigere i klimatåka
Skal vi navigere i klimatåka er det tre viktige spørsmål å forholde seg til og som må ses i sammenheng.
  
Jarle Aarstad

October 2025

September 2025

August 2025

© 2025 Jarle Aarstad
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture