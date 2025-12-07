Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Kenworthy's avatar
Thomas Kenworthy
33m

midazolam, remdesevir, mRNA vaccines. Intentional poisioning war crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GreaterIsrahell's avatar
GreaterIsrahell
3h

Once again thank you for posting information like this. It is truely sad that there is so little interest in it. ........which means it's going to be a long time before any public outrage will happen. If ever.

On a side note. In the graph i see Czechia. I remember when Czechoslovakia was carved up, and the Czech Republic's ambassador to Norway was being interviewed on a radio program at NRK. At one point the interviewer said Czechia, and the ambassador reacted: "Czechia is a derogatory name that Hitler used when speaking about the slavic people. We say the Czech Republic."

In spite of that Norwegian journalists and politicians still to this day use that derogatory name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jarle Aarstad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture