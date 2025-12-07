I repost this short note due to many new English-speaking subscribers. The original note gives further details. Norwegian version here.

Analyses from 39 countries with over a billion inhabitants show that per capita corona vaccination doses explain nearly 57 percent of the variation in all-cause excess mortality, with a beta value of .75 (shown in the graph above). A conservative estimate is a ten percent higher mortality rate in high-vaccination countries than in low-vaccination countries.

Vaccination doses and excess mortality are the weekly averages from the beginning of March 2022, approximately when the rollout leveled off, and through 2023. The analyses are weighted for differences in population size.

Are there alternative explanations? No. The study has controlled for countries’ accumulated excess mortality, socioeconomic development, median age, and population size.

During the rollout, around the latter half of 2021 and early 2022, vaccination may have provided some protection since mortality was relatively low in countries with high vaccination rates (orange color graph below). However, the pattern was similar for mortality excluding corona-related deaths (purpler color graph below), and there is accordingly reason to question the temporary protection.