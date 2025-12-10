The findings are from my peer-reviewed PubMed-indexed paper. It is a shortened, slightly edited repost due to many new English-speaking subscribers. Norwegian version here.

Studying cohorts of young people in England aged 12-29, I found that deaths increased significantly (95 % CIs) in 10 of 11 weeks after COVID-19 vaccination compared to the first week (blue dots with 95% CIs reported below). In three of those weeks, deaths at least doubled.

The pattern was similar for each dose (red, green, and orange dots with 95% CIs), e.g., the incidence rate ratio (IRR) was 1.95 (95 % CI 1.15-3.39) and 2.58 (95 % CI 1.33-5.03) four weeks after doses one and two, and 2.67 (95 % CI 1.04-6.81) six weeks after dose three.

Side effects may have increased deaths even in the first week after vaccination, implying that my estimation approach is conservative.

The paper’s Supplementary Figure 1B showing incidence rate ratios (IRRs) of deaths with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) in weeks since COVID-19 vaccination compared to week one with the vertical axis log-transformed.