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OpenVAET's avatar
OpenVAET
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You're usually good, but this analysis is completely insufficient.

There are massive confounders in the CZ data (which is - aside for that - complete junk in terms of data integrity). See here - and other threads where it's discussed by these individuals.

https://x.com/UncleJo46902375/status/1814012012030017643

The distribution of vaccines brands isn't random - and the CZ data in general can't be analyzed without modeling.

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