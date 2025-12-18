Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Jarle Aarstad’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
15h

yup. it's in Table 2 of the study. Amazing this is published.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jarle Aarstad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture